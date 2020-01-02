Yes, stop singing! Lucero opens a $ 7 million house in the United States

Thanks to the money they generate for their fame, some Mexican actresses can give themselves luxuries that, even in dreams, an ordinary person can give themselves.

In addition to jewelry, travel and clothes of expensive brands, the famous invest their money in ostentatious mansions, such as actress and singer bright Star, who some time ago acquired a residence in Miami, United States, for millions of dollars.

According to the YouTube channel, Productora 69, Lucerito bought a “casota” of 7 million dollars, equivalent to approximately 140 million pesos.

Other actresses who recently released expensive home is Biby Gaytan; Eduardo Capetillo's wife bought a one and a half million dollar home in California, United States.

The singer also adds to this list Sweet Maria, who in November married Francisco Álvarez; the former RBD acquired a house also in the neighboring country, which cost him a million dollars, says Producer 69.

