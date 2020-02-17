Entertainment

Yes, Justin Bieber and Travis Scott's new song is a hint for Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • To celebrate Valentine's Day, Justin Bieber has released his new album ‘Changes’.
  • Within it there is a song called ‘Second emotion’, in collaboration with Travis Scott that clearly speaks of the women with whom they maintain (or maintained) a relationship: Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner.

    We open debate: do you belong to that group of people who analyze each word of the letters of the songs you like, either to send a hint to the crush on duty via Instagram or simply in order to identify? Yes? Well, this is just what we have done with one of the newly released songs of the Justin Bieber's new album, ‘Changes’.

    If you have already heard it, you will know that the singer has focused his composition on the love he feels towards Hailey Baldwin And in your faith. But another well-known celebrity and even friend of the couple has also sneaked in: Kylie Jenner. How? Thanks to one collaboration with Travis Scott on the song ‘Second emotion’. We only have to analyze the first ‘lyrucs’ to know that it is aimed at their girls. Ok, yes, it seems Stormi's parents are in a ‘break’. Hope is the last thing you lose!

    We analyze the lyrics of ‘Second Emotion’, the song that Justin Bieber and Travis Scott have dedicated to Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner

    In the first place, Justin begins singing how much he likes a girl he has known, highlighting that he whips his neck every time he sees her go by. He even talks about babies and pregnancies!

    I try to bite my tongue, but I can't stand it
    I received a whiplash when I turned my head.
    (…)
    Have you thought about childbirth? Baby

    For his part, Travis Scott refers to the luxurious things that Kylie possesses and promises not to speak again with other bits ***. One of the reasons why they broke up?

    I don't like talking to other women, just playing with desire.
    (…)
    Oh, did you send the jet to me? Do you try harder than me?

    Whatever happens in the future, here we have a new great song.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.