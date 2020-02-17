Yes, Justin Bieber and Travis Scott's new song is a hint for Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner

Share it:

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Justin Bieber has released his new album ‘Changes’.

Within it there is a song called ‘Second emotion’, in collaboration with Travis Scott that clearly speaks of the women with whom they maintain (or maintained) a relationship: Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner.

We open debate: do you belong to that group of people who analyze each word of the letters of the songs you like, either to send a hint to the crush on duty via Instagram or simply in order to identify? Yes? Well, this is just what we have done with one of the newly released songs of the Justin Bieber's new album, ‘Changes’.

If you have already heard it, you will know that the singer has focused his composition on the love he feels towards Hailey Baldwin And in your faith. But another well-known celebrity and even friend of the couple has also sneaked in: Kylie Jenner. How? Thanks to one collaboration with Travis Scott on the song ‘Second emotion’. We only have to analyze the first ‘lyrucs’ to know that it is aimed at their girls. Ok, yes, it seems Stormi's parents are in a ‘break’. Hope is the last thing you lose!

In the first place, Justin begins singing how much he likes a girl he has known, highlighting that he whips his neck every time he sees her go by. He even talks about babies and pregnancies!

I try to bite my tongue, but I can't stand it

I received a whiplash when I turned my head.

(…)

Have you thought about childbirth? Baby

For his part, Travis Scott refers to the luxurious things that Kylie possesses and promises not to speak again with other bits ***. One of the reasons why they broke up?

I don't like talking to other women, just playing with desire.

(…)

Oh, did you send the jet to me? Do you try harder than me?

Whatever happens in the future, here we have a new great song.