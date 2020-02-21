Yes it was the payments! Julissa confirms what generated the fight between OV7 and Ari Borovoy (VIDEO)

Julissa, the creator of Vaseline Wave – OV7, confirmed that the problem between the members of the group and Bobo Productions It was due to lack of payments.

For Selling, narrated that Oscar Schwebel he confirmed the type of problems that arose and caused the anger against Ari Borovoy, however, he assured that "They'll be happy."

When there are problems, I tell him: ‘there are gossip, what happens?’. Then he writes to me and says: "Well, they didn't want to pay us, but everything was fixed."

The mother of Benny and Alejandro Ibarra explained that she is not aware of what happens to them as a group, so he also didn't know that they had booed Ari during the concert of The 90s Pop Tour.

I have always tried not to know much about what they do, because well, as always, it is always something that will affect me. ”

On Bobo Productions, narrated that he worked with the company of Ari and his brother once when he produced the last Vaseline And he had no problem.

It may interest you:

Noelia celebrates four years of Noelicious with attractive PHOTO