Yellowstone 2 Review: The hard life of a modern cowboy

The struggles and dramas of the Dutton family, starring Kevin Costner, return with the second season of Yellowstone, broadcast on Sky Atlantic about a year after its release in the USA. The series, created by Taylor Sheridan e John Linson, is certainly among the most important Sky releases in September, and starts from where the first season ended, with a complicated family situation and opponents that are anything but compliant. After previewing the ten episodes that make up this second season, here’s what we think.

Stormy sea

Season 1 of Yellowstone saw the Duttons and their ranch grapple with ambitious businessmen ready to do anything to expand. John, played by Kevin Costner, had not only returned the offers for his land to the sender, but had started a real war. A struggle which, however, did not only reverse external forces, but which also involved the heart of the family, with relationships between the children on the edge, and dramas that raised the tension.

John’s ranch is passed down from generation to generation, and, right like a ship at the mercy of the waves, it has withstood time and changes costing blood and sweat, managing to stay afloat despite adversity. This time, a new storm seems to be coming, with Dan Jenkins | (Danny Huston) e Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who after having given battle during the first season, buying land near the ranch to build a casino, also in this new cycle of episodes return to assert their weight, or at least try to do so until they enter the scene Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough), e Teal Beck (Terry Serpico). The brothers run another casino that conflicts with Dan and Thomas’ plans, and then try to get John to partner with them. After the refusal, the two decide to switch to methods far from legality, also leading the other protagonists of the story to play dirty on slippery ground, which hides many pitfalls.

At the same time, relationships within the Dutton family are central to Kaycee (Luke Grimes), who after reuniting with his father struggles to maintain his relationship with his wife Monica (Kelsey Chow), reluctant to raise her child in a place as fascinating as it is risky, which often turns into a verbal and, in some cases, physical battlefield. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), after having turned his back on his family, feels he cannot go all the way, and will find himself managing an out of control situation, which will see him collapse on more than one occasion, unable to build a life away from his father.

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), finally, after showing his claws during the first season, with a character that is sometimes too exuberant, here he also leaves room for his more human side, but continuing to steal the show with his excesses. The cowboy life, which in the first part was often kept aloof in favor of the dramatic side, here takes on a more important role, leading us to breathe the air of Montana, in an incredible setting that frames a history that, despite its defects, fascinates. All underlined by the immense territory of the Dutton, which against time and progress, remains unchanged, anchored to the everyday life of the cowboys and their traditions, in contrast to the frenzy and chaos of the city, which like a cloud approach threatening the ranch and what it represents, to try to pollute it.

Foreign body

The growth of the characters, also thanks to the excellent writing that has accompanied the series since the first season, here goes to dig even deeper into the soul of the protagonists, with a well-multifaceted and characterized family, and a story that knows how to excite . This is also thanks to excellent interpreters, with a Kevin Costner convincing, and a Wes Bentley who again manages to show the fragility of his character effectively.

The dramatic and western sides of the series exchange and intertwine, even if the emotional side, with the relationships between the protagonists in the foreground, has a greater space that in some cases crushes the rest. On the technical side, even favored by a fascinating setting, there are no smudges, succeeding in the intent to accompany the narration in every respect, alternating emotional scenes with remarkable landscape views, as in a moving picture out of time.

The tension and the relationships between the characters are built with the right timing, even if on the final perhaps you could have dared more. In the last few episodes, in fact, we are approaching the showdown in a convincing way, but the solution chosen to conclude this second season does not seem like the rest, being quite obvious. This despite some successful impact scenes, especially in the last episode. Also questionable are some choices regarding the relationship between Monica and Kayce, with some somewhat forced passages that clash with their characters, and a storyline that can tire in the long run.

Besides the Duttons, he also plays a key role Rip (Cole Hauser), who has always been very attached to Beth and John, which is explored here with some flashbacks about his past. Always with the same expedient, some passages related to John’s past are also shown, which make us understand the bond between family members and the ranch, where they grew up and matured. This, however, applies to everyone except Jamie, who after having moved away for study reasons in agreement with his father, and having undertaken a career as a lawyer, becomes almost a foreign body, despite this was a decision dictated by John, stressing again more, Jamie’s inability to choose his own path.

This second season of Yellowstone, confirms the good things seen during the first part, improving some aspects. Unfortunately, the ending does not live up to the expectations that are created in the course of the episodes, but despite this the series has several aces up its sleeve, and manages to excite thanks to interesting and well-characterized characters.