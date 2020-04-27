 Year 1931 in a new teaser for a month's premiere of Agents of SHIELD T7

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just in a month the seventh and last season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.LD." And to remind us, Marve has released a short teaser for the agents.

It reveals practically nothing, but it would seem that it is from the moment in which our protagonists land in the 1930s. In fact, there we have a poster hanging from the Dracula of Bela Lugosi, a 1931 film. The agents in question we see are Phil Coulson, Quake, Mack, and Deke.

They continue to play secrecy about what we will see this season. The 1930s, the return of HYDRA or the reappearance of the Chronicoms, the species of Sarge. It is what little has been said about the series.

The series premieres on ABC on next May 27.