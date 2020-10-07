Yashahime: will Sesshoumaru return in the sequel to Inuyasha?

The arrival of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon brought back the Inuyasha universe, a work completed several years ago by Rumiko Takahashi. After the return of the two main protagonists, fans are wondering if Sesshoumaru will also return in this sequel.

After seeing the return of Inuyasha and Kagome during the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, fans of the series have given rise to a curious debate on social networks: will Sesshoumaru return in the sequel to Inuyasha? Asked about the matter, one of the voice actors of the original series further fueled the rumors.

David Kaye, voice actor who among others has also dealt with franchises such as Transformers or Ben 10, said he would like to return to work on the character of Sesshoumaru, but that for this to happen, there are still a number of things to be resolved. First of all, there is still no official confirmation on the arrival of the English dub for Yashahime: Princess Half Demon. The success of the first episode could be a point in Kaye’s favor, but the new producers may also decide not to turn to the original voice actors.

The return of Sesshoumaru is more likely than ever. The new series revolves around the affairs of his two daughters, Towa and Setsuna, and sooner or later Inuyasha’s half-brother will be forced back into action. Also, during the first episode of Yashahime, Sesshoumaru has already made a very brief first appearance during a flashback. Even Rumiko Takahashi had her say on the sequel Yashahime.