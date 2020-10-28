Yashahime: why do heroines reject the Time Tree mission?

In the fourth episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the three main heroines return to the past and come face to face with a terrifying threat: a demon who wants to destroy the world, and Towa, Setsuna and Moroha … ignore him.

After traveling back in time, theTime Tree from one mission to the three heroines, a mission that will likely be central to the series. The Tree of Time asks the three to kill Kirinmaru. Kirinmaru’s evil intent is in fact to distort time and destroy the world by making it become nothing.

Kirinmaru, the Demon King Beast, has long been held in check by the Great Dog Demon. Kinmaru reigned in the east, while the Great Demon Dog reigned in the west. What leaves us speechless, is to discover that the Great Demon Dog is actually Sesshoumaru’s father. At this moment, the Time Tree reveals to the twins Setsuna and Towa that Sesshumaro is their father, but neither of them remembers his existence.

The Tree goes on to say that Sesshoumaru refused to inherit the powers of the Great Demon Dog, and that by unbalancing the balance of powers, it made Kinmaru much stronger. The Time Tree will ask the half-demon heroines to stop Kinmaru, and we know they will have to use timetravel to defeat him, but we don’t know how yet.

According to the Tree, Sesshoumaru is part of the problem and the girls will have to kill him. The two twins, despite never having seen their father, they refuse to kill him, thus refusing the mission of the Tree, leaving his cousin Moroha stunned.

While the third episode revealed the family ties of the three protagonists of Yashahimen this fourth episode we will find out what happened to Rin, the young follower of Sesshoumaru could be the mother of the twins.

What do you think of this episode of Yashahime? Let us know in the comments!