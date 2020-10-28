Yashahime: why did Kagome decide to live in the feudal era?

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon brought fans back to the world of Inuyasha, allowing new generations to discover one of the most important works of the past. In an old note, Rumiko Takahashi revealed an interesting anecdote about the figure of Kagome.

Although they started off on the wrong foot, the bond between Kagome and Inuyasha it became stronger and stronger, until it finally blossomed with the debut of Moroha, one of the three protagonists of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. While the sequel still focuses on their relationship, Inuyasha author Rumiko Takahashi has unveiled a detail about her work’s ending.

In a note written for Inuyasha, the mangaka analyzed the final decision to bring Kagome permanently into the feudal era. Takahashi revealed that at the time she wasn’t sure how to handle the ending and that the original voice actress of the protagonist helped her in her choice.

"I was really perplexed when I dealt with Kagome's decision. I asked the voice actress Yukinno Katsuki to choose ". The voice actress's response would have convinced Takahashi a to unite lives forever of the two protagonists. "Kagome could never forget Inuyasha and if she had chosen the modern era she would probably have lived as if half of her soul had been taken away. This seemed cruel. Rather than in the feudal era, I would say that for Kagome, being with Inuyasha was the best way to live. "