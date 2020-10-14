Yashahime: who gave birth to Sesshoumaru’s daughters? Here is a new theory

Protagonists of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon they are Towa and Setsuna, daughters of Sesshoumaru. But if we have known the identity of the father of the twins, the maternal figure is still shrouded in an aura of mystery. Who gave birth to the two girls?

The arrival of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon is slowly expanding the universe of Inuyasha, giving way to fans to meet a new generation of half demons. However, we have not yet discovered all the details of the three protagonists. While we know that the relationship between Kagome and Inuyasha gave birth to Moroha, of Towa and Setsuna we know only the identity of their father, Sesshoumaru. Who is the mother of the twins?

To reveal new information onidentity of Towa and Setsuna’s mother, during an interview with Animage magazine, the actresses Sara Matsumoto and Mikako Komatsu thought about it. “If you look at Towa you will understand who the mother is. The relationship between Setsuna and Towa is similar to that between their parents”, Komatsu revealed. Therefore, according to what has been stated, the mother of the two girls is Jaken. After discovering the end of Kagome’s brother following Inuyasha’s ending, another mystery is solved.

But this sensational indiscretion did not convince the fans, who are still convinced that the mother of the twins is Rin. During the original series, the girl has in fact spent all her time with Sesshoumaru, and it was clear that the latter had a soft spot for her. What do you think of it? Who do you think gave birth to Sesshoumaru’s daughters? In the meantime, we discover the secrets of Tessaiga, Inuyasha’s demonic sword.