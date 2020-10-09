Yashahime: what happened in the first episode of the Inuyasha sequel?

After a long wait, the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon. The Inuyasha sequel introduced us to the characters of the original work, fueling new doubts and questions.

Entitled “Inuyasha: Since Then”, the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon updates us on the situation of the old protagonists, but not before having introduced the new heroine, Towa. The girl, who wears a modern dress and owns a book from the Reiwa era, attracts the attention of a local lord, who tries to persuade her to reveal valuable information for her clan.

Towa, aware of being able to cause serious damage to the future even by mentioning something, does not consider this possibility even for a moment, but suddenly a servant of the lord reveals that he knows another girl from the future: Kagome. At this point, he leaves a flashback on the old characters.

Since the end of Rumiko Takahashi’s work, Inuyasha and Kagome, in the company of Sango, Miroku and Shippo, live their everyday life in peace. Kagome is still facing her path to become a priestess, while Inuyasha still continues her usual life. But a demon previously sealed by Kikyio, Root Head, returns to freedom and the two characters are forced back into action. Additionally, another mysterious owl-like demon appears to be watching their movements.

In a very short time, Inuyasha and Kagome get rid of Root Head. The two are now moving in perfect harmony and taking down such a demon is an all too easy task. However, the servant’s story is abruptly cut off, leaving the audience in suspense as to what caused breaking the seal of Kikyo. The first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon ends with Towa’s escape, aided by Setsuna and Moroha. The latter recognizes the true identity of the lord’s servant: he is actually the owl demon shown in the flashback.

This first episode left the audience with numerous doubts. In Yashahime Inuyasha and Kagome haven’t changed at all, but are they still alive? While it may have created some confusion for those viewers unfamiliar with the original work, the premises for a successful series they are all there. We just have to wait for the continuation of Yashahime. And in the meantime, one of the old voice actors seems to have confirmed Sesshoumaru’s return in Yashahime.