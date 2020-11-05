Yashahime: una clip compara Towa a suo padre Sesshomaru

The three protagonists of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon they are the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshoumaru, the two main characters on which the events of Rumiko Takahashi’s work revolve. Not surprisingly, Moroha, Setsuna and Towa have powers similar to those of their respective fathers. But is it possible to compare their skills?

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’s biggest surprise is seeing the daughters of Inuyasha, Kagome and Sesshomaru. The latter has even given birth to twins, Towa and Setsuna. Will the girls be able to meet the expectations of their father and the public?

Sesshoumaru’s daughters are surrounded by an aura of mystery, starting from the identity of the mother. But each new episode of the anime is slowly revealing Towa and Setsuna’s past. In Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon it was explained that the twins were abandoned and forced to grow up in solitude due to a particular ritual designed to make them stronger.

Girls have it like that inherited several characteristics of Sesshoumaru, highlighted by a short video clip made by a fan. In the video we can see a comparison between Sesshoumaru and his daughter Towa: the girl seems to be the mirror of her father, both in the movements and in the fighting techniques. However, it seems that at some point in the series the twins will be forced to fight with Sesshoumaru. Pending this eventuality, one of the protagonists of Inuyasha will return to Yashahime. But not only Towa, Moroha is also identical to Inuyasha. The girl has already mastered one of her most powerful techniques in Yashahime.