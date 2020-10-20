Yashahime: the third episode illustrates the family ties of the protagonists

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon was accused of being a series unsuitable for that segment of the public that has never seen Inuyasha. However, the anime is slowly reversing this reputation. The third episode has in fact illustrated the origins of the protagonists.

Titled “The Butterfly of Dreams”, the third episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is packed with action, but the pivotal moment of the episode was an important revelation about theidentità di Towa e Setsuna. The twins are the daughters of Sesshoumaru, Inuyasha’s demon half-brother. To reveal it was the elderly Kaede, who explained that Sesshoumaru left them in the woods to make them complete a rite of courage.

According to Kaede’s theory, a lion intentionally abandons its cubs to see if they survive; it is only worth taking care of if they can stay alive. Therefore, Sesshoumaru would have abandoned Towa and Setsuna to find out if they really were worthy of his paternity.

But at the moment, Towa is possessed by a demon, while Setsuna claims she doesn’t remember her sister at all. Sesshoumaru’s plan it may not match the old woman’s theory; what is Inuyasha’s brother planning?

Meanwhile, Moroha turned out to be most likely the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome. Sota notes the similarity between her and her sister Kagome, but the girl still is one of the most mysterious characters by Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: Her past and how she became a bounty hunter is shrouded in darkness.

The third episode of the Inuyasha sequel also illustrates the time travel that occurred in the first episode. The Root Head demon is capable of manipulating the Time Tree, thus being able to open time portals. Previously, Sango and Miroku’s son made his debut in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.