Yashahime: the storyboard of the first episode of the Inuyasha sequel leaks

One of the biggest news of this year’s autumn schedule is without a doubt Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, expected sequel to Inuyasha d Rumiko Takahashi. With very little episode left, the official Twitter account of the series revealed the storyboard.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will soon make her first appearance and pending the premiere, the authors have offered us a preview of the storyboard of the first episode. This new series will be set several years after the conclusion of Inuyasha and will have the daughters of Sesshoumaru and Inuyasha as the main protagonists.

They were shared on Twitter some spectacular illustrations in which we can admire the first details of the anime. The protagonists of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Towa and Moroha, cousins ​​who will embark on an adventure to recover the lost memory of Setsuna, Twin sister of Towa.

Although the official release is only a few days away, this new work is still shrouded in mystery. It is not yet known whether the old protagonists, such as Inuyasha or Sesshoumaru, will return or if something has happened to them in the meantime. From the first published palettes, however, we can see some crazy details and an almost maniacal care.

In Japan, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be streamed on Cruncyroll starting October 3. On the Italian release at the moment there are no official news yet, but it will probably arrive sooner than expected. In the meantime, here are some interesting news related to the protagonists of Yashahime.