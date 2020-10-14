Yashahime: the spectacular debut of Hisui, son of Sango and Miroku

In the early episodes of the Inuyasha sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the public was able to meet a new generation of protagonists. After the debut of the daughters of Sesshoumaru and Inuyasha, the son of Sango and Miroku was introduced.

After finding out who gave birth to Sesshoumaru’s daughters in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, in the second episode of the anime we see the debut of a new generation of demon killers. During the episode, Hisui, son of Sango and Miroku, is introduced.

Hisui, following in the footsteps of his mother and uncle Kohaku, is a demon hunter who has sworn to protect neighboring villagers. Wrongly, the boy lashes out against Moroha, daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, who in the meantime had created a bad reputation.

From the first images, Hisui seems to combine the skills of Sango and Miroku. Despite his young age, Hisui is in fact able to ride Kirara, the cat spirit of his father, and to use the Hiraikotsu, the gigantic boomerang of his mother. Hisui’s debut is quite promising; how will his story evolve? We just have to wait for the release of the new episodes of the anime. Meanwhile, in the second episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon it was revealed how Towa and Setsuna separated.