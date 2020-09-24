Yashahime: the sequel to Inuyasha will be released on Crunchyroll, news are awaited for Italy

The Yashahime animated series, sequel to the hugely popular Inuyasha, finally has a release date. Crunchyroll and Funimation have revealed that they will soon be airing the anime on their streaming platforms.

Fans will soon be able to immerse themselves again in the universe of the work created by Rumiko Takahashi. Given the rapid rise of anime on streaming platforms, it was reasonable to expect the arrival of this new series, albeit not so soon. Yashahime will focus on a new generation of supernatural beings, all of which will be the direct descendants of Inuyasha and his half-brother Sesshoumaru.

Yashahime will follow the adventures of Towa, daughter of Sesshoumaru, who, being trapped in the modern era, was separated from her twin sister. After several years, the two sisters reunite, only to discover that Setsuna has become a memoryless demon slayer in Kohaku’s service. To recover her memories, Towa will ask for help from her cousin Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome.

Crunchyroll and Funimation announced on Twitter that Yashahine will arrive in their catalogs starting from 3 October. At the moment, there is still no official confirmation for our territory. On Funimation, Yashahine will be accompanied by the original series. This new adventure will take place decades after the finale of the main chapter, which left numerous questions unanswered. The protagonists of Yashahine will surely know how to surprise the fans, but in the meantime we can enjoy the ending theme sung by Uru.