Yashahime: the protagonist has mastered one of her father’s most powerful techniques

The sequel to Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, has finally entered the heart of the action, giving fans the return of some of the deadliest techniques of Rumiko Takahashi’s work.

The first episodes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon focused on introducing the three heroines and classic characters of the franchise created by Rumiko Takahashi. But in the fifth episode of one of the most popular animated series of this fall, the daughter of Kagome and Inuyasha is finally ready for battle.

In this first battle the fans were able to appreciate the real abilities of Moroha, who confirmed that she inherited not only her mother’s spiritual powers, but her father’s demonic powers as well. This means that in the course of the anime the young girl can become even stronger than her parents.

The fifth episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, titled “Jakotsumaru of the Palace of Broken Bones”, sees Moroha engaged in a dangerous fight. But the girl does not let herself be intimidated by her opponents to put an end to the fight she draws on the power of her demonic blood.

In her Beniyasha form, Moroha has used techniques familiar to viewers of Inuyasha, the Iron-Reaver Soul Stealer, and the Blades of Blood. However, Moroha is still inexperienced and can only use her demonic powers for a short time. The return of these two moves, however, has excited the fans, joyful to be able to admire after so long Inuyasha’s skills. But Yashahime is shrouded in mystery. What are Rin’s conditions? Rumiko Takahashi has revealed why Kagome is in the feudal era in Yashahime.