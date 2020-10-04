Yashahime: The first episode of the Inuyasha sequel has already conquered the public

Great news and protagonist of the autumn 2020 schedule, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon seems to have already won the hearts of fans. After only one episode released, the Inuyasha sequel confirmed the high expectations surrounding the release. Let’s find out the audience reaction!

From October 3, the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is available on Crunchyroll, albeit only for premium users. For the free vision it is necessary to wait another 7 days, but Inuyasha fans have already been able to appreciate the first few minutes of the sequel.

Titled “Inuyasha Now Then”, the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon is focused on the presentation of the three protagonists, Towa, Setsuna and Moroha. But what excited the audience was the flashbacks from the past, in which Inuyasha and Kagome returned years after the events of the original series ended.

The reaction on social media was crazy; the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon was a real success. New and old protagonists have hit the goal set by the creators, re-emerge a franchise remained in the shadows for too many years. And what do you think of this return? If you have not yet seen the episode, in the meantime you can enjoy the spectacular Yashihme debut trailer published by VizMedia.