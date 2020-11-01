Yashahime: souls wrapped in mysteries, what are Rin’s conditions?

The last episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, sequel to the famous Inuyasha, shows us one of the characters of the original series in particularly unfortunate conditions. Let’s go see what happened.

Yashahime brought fans of Rumiko Takahashi’s work back to the world of Inuyasha. Following the adventures of Towa, Setsuna and Moroha, many fans have wondered what happened to the main characters of the previous series. It was recently believed that a response would soon arrive when images from the Yashahime anime were released depicting a girl resembling Rin.

The fourth episode of the series, at the end, seems to confirm the presence of the aforementioned character. In fact, after the return of the protagonists in the feudal era and their encounter with the spirit of the Tree of Time, the viewer is presented with a scene in which Rin trapped in this last. The sequence, which I report in the Tweet below, then shows the spirit of the tree to turn to Sesshomaru asking if the latter intends to abandon the girl, but the demon leaves without answering.

The reasons behind this particular condition I’m still a mystery, as are the fate of many of the protagonists of the previous work of the saga. Many questions are also open about how much time has passed since the epilogue shown in the first episode.

For further information, I also report an article on why the protagonists of Yashahime refused the mission of the Tree of Time.