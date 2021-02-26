Yashahime: Setsuna’s past and her frightening transformation

Until now in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon the origins of Towa and Moroha have been revealed. Viewers are left with one last doubt: what happened to Setsuna before she met her sister again?

Episode 20 of Yashahime begins with the young princess telling her story to Towa. After a bushfire destroyed their childhood home, little Setsuna sat on the spot, paralyzed with fear. To save her Jaken thought about it, the most loyal subject of her father, who took her to the half-demon village of Shiori.

Apparently, the girl grew up peacefully in the village, protected by Shiori’s magical barriers. Throughout her time with the half-demons, however, Setsuna continued to receive of the mysterious letters which contained instructions on how to train.

Since it was Jaken who brought little Setsuna to the village, it is not difficult to deduce that it was behind those letters the shadow of Sesshomaru. Inuyasha’s brother, in fact, is not the absent father who was thought to be at the beginning of the work. Although he wasn’t there with her to raise her, he was still interested in her life and development.

Following this flashback, Setsuna finds herself having to fight Gaga Gozen, using her powers like never before. Transforming into her demonic form, the princess loses control, literally tearing Gozen to pieces with her claws in an explosion of blood.

As the episode draws to a close, Miroku creates a seal for contain demonic powers of Setsuna, preventing her from falling prey to the fury as just happened. We watch Moroha go wild against the demon slayers in Yashahime.