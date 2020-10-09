Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, revealed news on the number of episodes of the series

As many of you will surely know, in recent months the arrival of a new work dedicated to the epic of Inuyasha, news that has been able to make the happiness of countless spectators who could hardly have imagined such a course of events.

The wait was in fact incredibly long and the franchise seemed to have been abandoned by now, but the first episode of the new work has finally arrived on the scene, with fans who seem to have reacted very well to the return of many well-known characters that the most nostalgic remember. certainly with extreme joy. Meanwhile, however, many have also wondered how many episodes the entire work could be composed of.

Countless hypotheses on the issue have come up on social media, but in the end we may have finally gotten the long-awaited answer. In the course of these last days, in fact, numerous services dedicated to streaming have reported that Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be composed of a total of 24 episodes, information not actually confirmed by the team that is working on the work but which in any case, given the insistence from many sides, in the eyes of many, could hide more than a grain of truth.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that after the release of the first episode, many have wondered if Sesshoumaru will also return in the Inuyasha sequel.