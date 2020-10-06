Yashahime: nostalgia for fans, in the sequel series Inuyasha and Kagome have not changed

Many years after the end of Rumiko Takahashi’s work, Inuyasha is back strongly in the hearts of fans thanks to its highly anticipated sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon. But how have the two original protagonists changed?

As part of the fall 2020 line-up, the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon has finally arrived on Crunchyroll, allowing us to return to admire the exploits of Kagome and Inuyasha. During the episode, the two now former protagonists went in search of a demon, devising a plan to trap him.

Kagome proposes herself as bait, but Inuyasha is far from enthusiastic about this idea. “I bet you would have accepted if you were Kikyo”, says the girl to persuade the half demon. As we could see during Rumiko Takahashi’s work, Kagome is almost as capable as her ancestor and actually Inuyasha would not want to let her go not because he is worried, but because in love with her. However, he cannot say no to the girl and in order to stay close to her he is forced to leave his warrior pride aside.

Despite so many years have passed since the end of Inuyasha, the relationship between the two it doesn’t seem changed in the least and their return in Yashahime: Princess Half Demon literally drove fans of the series crazy. After the release of the first episode, Rumiko Takahashi also had her say on Yashahime.