Yashahime is not a good starting point for new fans, why?

Regarded as one of the most promising anime of the 2020 fall season, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon confirmed the high expectations surrounding him with the arrival of the very first episode. But the Inuyasha sequel isn’t a good place to start for new fans, let’s find out why.

The audience reacted very positively to the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, on the other hand, Inuyasha fans were eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters. But the spectators who approached for the first time the universe of the work created by Rumiko Takahashi ended the vision of the episode with a series of doubts.

Titled Inuyasha: Since Then, the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon is closely related to Inuyasha’s epilogue. The producers of the series have probably relied too much on most audiences knowing about the original series and this has resulted in a sharp cut in some key aspects.

The episode, in fact, introduces a large number of protagonists all together without explaining in the least who they are. For audiences who don’t know Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon it has no connecting bridge between the two series.

But in addition to confusing the new viewers, this first installment could leave some questions pending too many even in the veterans of the franchise. The new heroines, Towa, Setsuna and Moroha, are only introduced as a mere means of viewing a flashback to the past and their story is mentioned only superficially. Ultimately, viewing may not be recommended until further episodes of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon are released.