Yashahime: Inuyasha sequel poster reintroduces old characters

With the start of Yashahime, many fans of the now concluded Inuyasha have returned to dream, and it is on the wave of this great return that the artwork of a new poster depicting old and new heroes of the saga is unveiled.

Inuyasha it ended years ago with the reunion of the homonymous protagonist and Kagome in the feudal era. Years later it is the daughter of the latter and the daughters of Sesshoumaru who are the protagonists of the new story.

In the recently published poster we can see the three new main characters: Moroha, daughter of Inuyasha e Kagome, in the center and Towa and Setsuna, daughters of Sesshoumaru, in the bottom. However, what will pleasantly strike the fans are the presence of old acquaintances in the upper part of the artwork, that is Inuyasha and Sesshoumaru themselves, who, despite the years between the two series, do not seem to have changed one iota if not for an expression a a little more sweetened.

Fans of the saga seem to be very active recently on the subject of Towa e Setsuna we wondered who could be the mother of these two Yashahime protagonists. Many closely follow the developments of the series, hoping for a return of Inuyasha and Kagome to support the new protagonists.

Started in October 2020, Yashahime can be found on Crunchyroll. What do you think of the series? are you following it? are you also waiting for the return of the old protagonists? Let us know with a comment.