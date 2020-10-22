Yashahime: in the fourth episode of the Inuyasha sequel we will find out what happened to Rin

The first episodes of the anime of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon they are slowly introducing all the new protagonists, while revealing further details on the characters of the work created by Rumiko Takahashi. In the fourth installment of this animated series, Rin will make his return.

In the third episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the family ties of the three protagonists were illustrated. However, it is still unclear the identity of Towa and Setsuna’s mother, daughters of Sesshoumaru. According to the theories of the fans, to have given birth to the twins it would have been Rin, who in Inuyasha felt an evident affection for Sesshoumaru. But, at least momentarily, the girl appears to have disappeared.

On Twitter, the @hanyo_yashahime page shared some pictures teaser for episode four of the anime, which is coming to Crunchyroll soon. The photos were accompanied by a short presentation of the episode, entitled “Door to the past”. In an attempt to regain memory, Moroha will open a passage that will connect it with the past.

But in the promo images, in addition to the three protagonists, she also appears a girl who appears to be Rin. In the shot, Rin has clearly grown up and is locked up in what appears to be a tree. Analyzing her clothing, a white suit traditionally used in the hospital, one can think that the girl was somehow sealed inside the Sacred Tree following the birth of the twins. What is behind this mystery? Meanwhile, Moroha is at the center of a moving encounter in Yashahime.