Yashahime: A moving encounter for Moroha is at the center of the third episode

After a nostalgic first episode, which showed us the characters from the original series, the sequel to Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon got into the heart of the narrative with the trio of new protagonists, Moroha, Towa and Setsuna, and in the third episode Moroha’s first real encounter with her mother Kagome’s family was shown.

The last two episodes of the sequel to Rumiko Takahashi’s work, introduced us to the new characters who are likely to accompany the three girls on their adventures, and the last scenes of the second episode left us with an intense twist.

Moroha and Setsuna, struggling with a demon, found themselves in the present thanks to a portal, which suddenly brought them in an area where some members of the Higurashi family were also present, who immediately recognized Kagome’s features in the young Moroha. Fortunately the three girls manage to fend off the demonic threat, the cause of their time travel.

Not being at all surprised by the event, because she is used to Inuyasha’s fights, Kagome’s mother approaches Moroha, telling her she looks a lot like her daughter, especially in her eyes and gaze. It is an intense scene, and at the same time sad, given the situation in which they met for the first time, even if over the course of the series this particular relationship could deepen, and maybe give more space to the other Higurashi.

We remember that Hisui, son of Sango and Miroku, also made his debut, and we leave you to a new theory on the mother of Sesshoumaru’s daughters.