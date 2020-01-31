Yannick Carrasco returns to Atlético in a transfer until the end of the season

Share it:

Yannick Carrasco He is again under the orders of Diego Pablo Simeone. The Atlético de Madrid He announced this Friday the arrival of the Belgian player, which will be the reinforcement for the team in this winter market. Carrasco militated until now in the Dalian Professional of the Chinese Super League and returns in an assignment agreement until the end of this season.

The soccer player has already trained this Friday with his teammates, he informs Pedro Fullana.

⚽ Yannick Carrasco already trains with Atlético de Madrid waiting for all documentation for the transfer to be closed 👍 The Chinese Dalian Yifang gives permission to be with the team before it becomes official 📹 @PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/NJbLz5kj9S – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) January 31, 2020

The Belgian player is finally the reinforcement for this Atlético who had been negotiating the Uruguayan hiring for weeks Edinson Cavani in an operation that has been complicated in recent days. So much so that although there was talk that the striker could arrive next season in case his transfer is not closed in this winter market, even now that possibility has been virtually ruled out because Atlético does not accept the premium of 18 million euros claimed by the player's brother in recent days.

As the SER announced on Thursday, the Belgian option gained strength after the difficulties encountered in the negotiation with the Uruguayan. As reported Pedro Fullana, the operation was feasible because the player had the approval of Simeone and the fact that it was done through an assignment facilitated its economic viability.

Second stage in Atlético

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco arrived at Atlético de Madrid in the 2015-16 season, in which he played 29 meetings of Liga and scored 4 goals in the championship His highlight of that year came with the goal he scored in the UEFA final Champions League disputed between the rojiblancos and Real Madrid in Milan. It was the goal that served to tie the initial goal of Sergio Ramos.

In the following season, the Belgian increased his scoring record, as he scored 10 goals in the League, made two in the Copa del Rey and scored two in the Champions League. One of them, to win a group stage match against Bayern in Vicente Calderón.

The Belgian could not complete the following season because he left in February to Chinese football with the Argentine Nico Gaitan. His benefits had dropped significantly and he no longer counted as much in Diego Pablo Simeone's onces. In the League, for example, he started in 8 of the 17 games he played. He scored three goals, Sevilla at home, Athletic at San Mamés and at the Gran Canaria Stadium against UD Las Palmas. In that market, in which Atlético was able to sign again after the FIFA sanction, Atlético incorporated Diego Costa and Vitolo. At the end of the season he was proclaimed champion of the UEFA Europa League.

In total, Carrasco has played 124 games with Atlético in which he has scored 23 goals. In China he has played a total of 52 and has achieved 24 goals.