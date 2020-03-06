Yanet García's sister seeks to take her place with tremendous photos

Share it:

Prisma García sister of Yanet García is looking to follow the same steps of her, proof of this are the photos she has shared on her social networks where she is seen posing as well as the weather girl.

With more than eleven thousand followers, the girl who has nothing to do in the world of entertainment has kept fit for several months to be able to have the same body as Yanet, because as everyone knows Yanet has several years training to look radiant.

Remember that Prisma already has a daughter who boasts in social networks every time she can, although her life as a mother is very absent does not take her away from belonging to the fitness world of which she feels very happy because she has shown how her body has evolved with exercise .

"Simply beautiful," "Beautifulness spends a beautiful week full of blessings … yes, I looked very basic," "Beautiful as always greetings," "Beautiful as always greetings," the Internet users write.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet's sisters live in the United States, which is why the Regiomontana went to live together with her boyfriend Lewis Howes with whom she has had a tremendous romance for a long time because they splurge their love on the networks.