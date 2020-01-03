Yanet García turns her back on Televisa? Presume his new job at Univision

A few weeks ago, Yanet García announced that from 2020 will no longer be part of the morning "Today”From Televisa, because she will move to the United States with her boyfriend and that she seeks to internationalize her career.

Y "the weather girl”He was serious when he said he would launch his career internationally, as he revealed that he has a great project with the television network Univision.

“Everything you want in life is outside your comfort zone. Thank you, Univisión, ”he wrote Yanet García in his gutter of Instagram, in which he boasted his new collaboration.

It turns out that the beautiful model will be one of the conductors of the special New Year program of said television, along with Rafael Araneda, Chiqui Delgado, Raúl de Molina, Tony Dandrades, Clarissa Molina, Jackie Guerrido, Perla Mont, Kimberly Dos Ramos.

“Let's celebrate together NEW YEAR 2020”, he added “the weather girl ”in the promotional video of the broadcast.

