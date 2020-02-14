Yanet García talks about the sexual abuse suffered by her boyfriend Lewis Howes

Share it:

Yanet García and her boyfriend Lewis Howes attended the premiere of the documentary "Chasing Greatness", where the former "Climate Girl" Program today made a strong revelation, her romantic partner suffered sexual abuse when he was just a child.

"That was something that affected him for many years, he at age 30 decided to share it and open his heart because it was something that affected him a lot, but once he opened his heart and expressed it, he shared it with his family, I think he came back to be born, "Yanet García told journalist Nelssie Carrillo.

Today, in the face of experience, Lewis Howes wants to inspire more people who have gone through this unpleasant situation. "It is not that it does not affect him, because it is something that was in his past and that is obviously very strong, but that he has overcome it and that he has now used that pain as a strength to inspire people and to help people who they had or have happened something similar to his. "

Right now he is an extremely happy person, he makes me very proud.

Yanet García showed that she and her boyfriend support each other incodicionalemte: "That's what we do, we support and respect each other, we share life because he has his dreams, I have mine and it's just being happy and sharing."

Earlier Lewis Howes (former football player) confessed: "5 years ago I confessed publicly about the sexual abuse I suffered in childhood, not many men talk about these issues openly, expressing their opinions and talking about how they were abused in childhood by men they didn't know. "