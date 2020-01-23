Yanet García shows off her brutal rear in tight leggings

It still doesn't end the first week of January, and Yanet García, better known as “The weather girl”Is unstoppable in social networks, where he published a new Photography in which he boasts his lush rear.

Through your Instagram account, the weather presenter in the program Today shared with his more than 12 million followers a Photography in which he poses with tight clothes sporty.

In the photo, Yanet appears with some leggings and a top in white, garments that highlight their attributes, so he got dozens of compliments on his publication.

“The most beautiful woman in the world 😍 (sic)”; “How beautiful and beautiful 💕 (sic)”; “What a sculptural body (sic)”; "Spectacular woman"; “What a beautiful body yanet thanks for continuing to be our greatest motivation (sic)”; They wrote him.

