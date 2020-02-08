Yanet García returns with her heart attack bikinis after months

Share it:

After a few months of focusing on his work and other projects Yanet García returned to social networks with his photos of heart attack, paying tribute to his body so he put on a bikini to leave his loyal fans speechless.

Spread love wherever you go, don't let anyone come to you without leaving you happier, "wrote the weather girl.

With more than half a million likes, the Regiomontana caused a sensation because the imternauts asked him on more than one occasion why he did not upload photos in a bathing suit, where his rear guard took center stage, because as some know it is the part of his body that More attracts attention.

"You are very skinny butt", "What a perfect body @iamyanetgarcia", "Welcome countryman @iamyanetgarcia to the beautiful Island of Enchantment!" .

Recall that Yanet said goodbye to Mexico to go to the United States to work where he continues to retain several surprises although one of them was already revealed because Yanet already shares his best exercise routines where he teaches Internet users how to achieve a great body like hers.

It should be mentioned that Garcia has had a lot of competition in terms of sexy photos as some actresses such as Lis Vega, Barbara de Regil and even Tabata Jalil have challenged her with various photos of heart attack.