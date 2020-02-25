Yanet García proudly boasts her stretch marks on the buttocks

Yanet García She has always been known for being one of the most beautiful and spectacular women in the entertainment world, as well as having a great charisma, she also has an enviable figure, which she has achieved based on much effort, discipline and hard work.

The “Climate girl” He has dedicated himself to share through his social networks his evolution and the great changes he has had in his body thanks to hours in the gym and a good diet, and although he is proud of his perfect shape, so is some brands that have been the result of those efforts.

And is that the Regiomontana recently shared a postcard in his official account of Instagram where it appears with a tiny black bikini and with which he highlights his best attributes; however, it also shows the stretch marks that have come out due to the intense years of exercise.

“Today I want to tell you that I AM NOT PERFECT! More than 10 years ago I decided to start going to the gym because I wanted to feel better about myself, increase my safety and confidence. At first it was VERY difficult because I didn't see the results I wanted, I didn't see progress and I was very desperate, until I understood that the MOST important thing was to have a lot of patience and take care of my diet. Only time would give those results he had dreamed. I focused on developing my muscle mass buttocks for years and I made it! I made my buttocks grow in a natural way, being very disciplined. I trained my buttocks so hard that when I increased muscle mass they came out STRETCH MARKS! ”, Is part of the message that has hung next to the image.

Although he acknowledged that at first he felt sorry for having them, he later realized that they were the mark of his effort in the gym, so his stretch marks They represent the goal that he dreamed so much of achieving.

