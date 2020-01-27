Yanet García presumes new employment after his departure from ‘Today’

Yanet García, the lush woman who was ‘Climate Girl’ of the morning program 'Today', He started the year with his right foot despite his exit from the production of Televisa.

The 29-year-old from Monterrey now prepares new projects, such as her foray into driving within the US chain Univision

The presenter and model will also enter as fitness trainer through the application ‘Fitplan’, with which he hopes to help people get fit.

“It is very important to take care of yourself. This is YOUR year to stop the negative internal dialogue and become aware of what you say to yourself. Change what you think every day for positive and loving thoughts. Your new #Fitplan Elite coach, @iamyanetgarcia! ”, Referred to the promotional of the app

The program of Physical conditioning It is six weeks and users are expected to follow the exercises four times a week.

"Yanet has built his body through dedication, hard work and discipline and is ready to share with you the training he loves," he said.

The plan promises to help you lose weight, tone and build strength and confidence. However, some social network users have questioned the certifications with which Yanet García account to say ‘fitness trainer’.

