Yanet García paralyzes her new home with very sensual photos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yanet García left everyone with his mouth open and it is that since he decided to move to the United States he is preparing several projects, but he did not neglect what he knows how to do best, it is about taking very sexy photos where his rearguard causes sensation.

It turns out that the weather girl already began to take much sexier photos since she went to live in Los Angeles, where she is doing great because she has boasted her achievements so she celebrated with this photo too sensual that reached more than 240 thousand likes and several comments of all kinds.

Building the body you've always wanted can take years of effort, dedication and a lot of discipline. But remember every day you will be closer to your goal. Many people will tell you that it is NOT possible, they will make fun of you and even judge you. The best advice I can give you is FOCUS, DETERMINATION AND PATIENCE. If you know what you want, nothing and nobody can stop you. Believe in yourself and fight for your dreams… "says part of the message of the region.

As if that were not enough, many would think that after leaving the program Today where the model gained popularity, it would lose fans, but the opposite was true since the woman is a bomb because of the talent and body that is loaded.

"@iamyanetgarcia wow that great body, motivation", "Thank you for posting such a beautiful photo", "Magnificent woman .. beautiful beautiful and sensual .. Happy 2020", wrote his millions of fans for the image that paralyzed the US.

It is worth mentioning that Mauricio Mancera was another driver who decided to leave the Hoy program to focus on new projects.