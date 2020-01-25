Yanet García multiplies! Famosa shares fan PHOTOS with prominent derrières

Share it:

Yanet García can not only claim to be one of the Mexican women with the most followers on Instagram; currently it is about to reach 13 million …

But the former ‘Girl of the Climate’ of ‘TODAY’ has also inspired hundreds of young women to modify their lifestyles to make them healthier.

Yanet's toned body, as well as the long hours he spends in the gym, have made several girls follow in his footsteps.

Through his Instagram stories, García shares some images that his followers send him during his exercise and training routines.

As a support, Yanet García does not hesitate to share the effort that these users make to have healthier lifestyles.

Thus, the television presenter motivates other of her fans to join the movement, because by showing the results in people who are not famous, they increasingly want to look and feel better about themselves.

And not only that…

Yanet García fans have joined her Fit Plan and also some of them have modified their eating habits.

Some of them can already presume that they started this 2020 with all the attitude and eating healthy.

Given the success of Garcia's positive influence on social networks, she invites her users to modify their eating habits and lifestyles this 2020.

As you can see, Yanet's success is overwhelming … So much so that the TV host has also managed to motivate more than one man!

