Yanet García launches inspiring message with infarct PHOTO

The sculptural Yanet García, better known for its role as ‘The Climate Girl’ in the morning show 'Today', shared a motivational phrase that inspired his thousands of followers in Instagram

Yanet García She has become one of the iconic women in the middle of the Mexican show, thanks to the enviable figure she owns and exercises daily.

"The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is TRUST", The presenter said when referring to the important thing in women is that they have self-confidence regardless of any type of outfit or physical appearance.

Apparently to the ‘Climate Girl’ He loves to take photos with his back to the camera, which is why his fans thank him because he can appreciate Your big rear.

So far the new photo of Yanet García in Instagram has obtained more than 183 thousand ‘likes’ just a few hours after being shared.

The publication also did not lack hundreds of comments from his followers, who took the opportunity to flatter her and recognize her beauty.

