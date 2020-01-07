Yanet García is seen without makeup on Christmas Eve (PHOTOS)

Yanet García, the sensual young woman who became known for being ‘The Climate Girl’ of the morning show ‘Today’, revealed what it looks like ‘Natural’.

And it is not that the young woman has posed naked, but that in full Christmas eve He decided to share his photos without a drop of makeup in the face.

The images of the regal with the face without makeup were published by herself through her ‘Stories’ of Instagram, social network in which it has more than 12 million followers.

Yanet García, who is currently 29 years old, has become one of the public's favorites due to its exuberant figure.

The young woman is not the only one who has decided pose free makeup recently, a few days ago Alejandra Guzmán and Silvia Pinal they surprised the world of the show by appearing with the ‘washed face’.

Below are the images of Yanet García, ‘The Climate Girl’, with a clean face and without a drop of makeup:

