Yanet García in oblivion after leaving the Hoy program

One of the most popular women of the program Today was undoubtedly Yanet García, who fell in love with everyone with her charisma and figure quickly becoming one of the most popular conductors of the broadcast.

But it seems that the weather is being forgotten after leaving the morning to look for new job opportunities in the United States and Yanet was a boom when he was in Mexico, so his popularity in the country could change .

And it has been more beautiful girls than the Regiomontana so she could be displaced at any time, although fitness may not matter because she is focused on her projects, in addition to maintaining a beautiful relationship with her boyfriend Lewis Howes.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet is about to reach thirteen million followers, and its audience covers several countries, since from the beginning the actress was also very popular.

Recall that one of the competitions that Yanet had at the time was Sol Pérez, the girl of the Argentine climate who is also a very beautiful woman, but in the end both women have a friendship and demonstrate it on social networks.