TV Shows

Yanet García in oblivion after leaving the Hoy program

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

One of the most popular women of the program Today was undoubtedly Yanet García, who fell in love with everyone with her charisma and figure quickly becoming one of the most popular conductors of the broadcast.

But it seems that the weather is being forgotten after leaving the morning to look for new job opportunities in the United States and Yanet was a boom when he was in Mexico, so his popularity in the country could change .

And it has been more beautiful girls than the Regiomontana so she could be displaced at any time, although fitness may not matter because she is focused on her projects, in addition to maintaining a beautiful relationship with her boyfriend Lewis Howes.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet is about to reach thirteen million followers, and its audience covers several countries, since from the beginning the actress was also very popular.

READ:  Aleida Núñez gets out of control at the party and dances to everyone

Recall that one of the competitions that Yanet had at the time was Sol Pérez, the girl of the Argentine climate who is also a very beautiful woman, but in the end both women have a friendship and demonstrate it on social networks.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.