Yanet García humiliates Galilea Montijo doing sexy colofox in ‘TODAY’ (VIDEO)

Little by little, Yanet García is saying goodbye to Today, situation that has been sad for more than one. However, before leaving, The Climate Girl He has been in charge of leaving us good times to remember.

In these last days, the sensual young woman has participated in several dynamics and games of the program, so we have been able to see her more time in front of the camera and know her better.

During this Monday’s broadcast, Yanet participated in Pay attention, the game in which the participants watch soap opera scenes and then have to answer some related question.

TO The Climate Girl he had to be part of the team of Galilea Montijo, which won, however, after every little victory all the members did a peculiar dance, in which they moved the booty.

It cannot be denied that all the conductors of Today they have a spectacular body but it was Yanet who monopolized the view of all viewers.

It should be remembered that García takes care of his figure with intense exercise sessions and good nutrition, although his favorite part and that of many They are his toned bubbles.

(Video uploaded to YouTube on December 16, 2019 for Today)

The collaborator of TV decided to leave the morning program and start their own projects, which has a good start, since the young woman enjoys great popularity in social networks, especially in Instagram, where it has more than 12 million fans.

