Yanet García dances her boyfriend moving her entire figure

Lewis Howes was very excited to receive a tremendous dance from his beloved Yanet García who used his best dance steps to move his figure in an explosive way, leaving everyone with their mouths open as the famous made it clear that he would do everything possible to her boyfriend would not be bored on this vacation.

In the video you can see two screens where the ex-weather girl and the athlete appear when Lowes is suddenly caught with the movements of his beloved whom he has always supported at all times because since Yanet was on the program Today he supported her .

"Hahahaha, laugh! Hahahaha, greetings from El Salvador," "Very good scramble," "Pass on paraquitas," they wrote to both celebrities on Instagram.

So far Yanet's video has more than a million views and thousands of comments of all kinds because it is not a surprise that it has millions of fans around the world, since the Monterrey region is globally recognized for having been one of the girls of the most stunning weather on the small screen, although he now lives in the United States where he is preparing other projects.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet García has spent the entire health contingency training at home because he does not want to lose his figure.

