Yanet García could lose his muscles due to gym closings

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yanet García could be affected by the quarantine of coronavirus that is lived worldwide and is that as everyone knows the figure that the young woman loads is due to a pure gym and good nutrition because she has always made it known to her fans.

But when several establishments, including gyms, were closed, the region of Monterrey could lose the muscle mass that it has and which has been difficult for it to obtain, since Yanet has always shown what his figure was like before completely changing his lifestyle.

And it is that although Yanet is apparently training from the comfort of her home, her fans do not know if the ex-weather girl has a gym in her home like other celebrities, so many of her fans encourage her to continue to look wonderful and keep your figure as best you can.

In addition, the also actress has been in charge of putting exercise routines to her fans so that they train from home so that they do not miss a beat in addition to keeping them busy during the quarantine, but above all she wants them to eat well.

I share some of my favorite glute exercises so you can do them at home, Yanet wrote in one of the videos he shared where he is seen training in a very funny way.

It may interest you

Queen's Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody solo

Galilea Montijo denies being infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Chabelo is once again a victim of coronavirus memes