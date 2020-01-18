Yanet García celebrates one year with the love of his life Lewis Howes

Share it:

Yanet García continues to splurge honey on social networks and not for his photos in which he boasts the tremendous body that is loaded, but for having completed a year next to the man of his life, Lewis Howes with whom he takes wonderfully.

"OUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY !!!!!! Thank you for a trip full of magical and unforgettable moments! When you least imagine it, life surprises you. That's how you came into my life 1 year ago @lewishowes. Without expecting anything , without having expectations ….. You have become MY EVERYTHING Today I thank God for having put you in my way because you have the most beautiful heart in the world. I feel so grateful to be by your side. You are a wonderful being that motivates me every day and inspires me to be a better person. Thank you for being the man I always dreamed, for every day to show me what is possible with love. Happy anniversary, "Yanet wrote in his networks.

So far the publication of Yanet has more than 16 thousand likes and you can see several photos of the regiomonta next to the athlete who has been with her in the best moments of his life.

"Congratulations my guera your first love anniversary with that person next to you", "Beautiful words in a short time congratulations precious it is better to take care that you are pa that", they wrote to Yanet García for her first love anniversary.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet García has lived in the United States for a few weeks, since she went to look for new job opportunities, since the region also works.