Yanet García boasts the beauty of her three sisters

Since Yanet García left the program Today, many of her fans have been in charge of knowing more about the private life of the region and one of them is knowing who her sisters are, which have nothing to do with the entertainment.

They are Jennifer, Alondra and Prisma García who increasingly conquer the networks with their beauty because although we do not see them on television contrary to their sister, who achieved worldwide fame they have their fans on Instagram and show how their life is far from Fame.

As if that were not enough, the three women have a perfect relationship with Yanet, who they visit every time they can, because on their birthday, which was celebrated in Mexico City, were some of them, in addition to her boyfriend Lewis Howes with whom she has an envious romance .

"How beautiful they look you look beautiful greeting", "If there is the perfect woman @iamprismagarcia", "I love them beautiful", "Beautiful temptation so natural", "You have a very tender face", are some of the comments they receive Yanet's sisters in networks.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet García went to the United States to work to find new projects in her career as an actress, because the climate girl wants her career to take off even more and not because she is a pretty woman.