Yanet García and Sol Pérez compete again for the best figure

Once again Sol Pérez and Yanet García competed again to show who of the two has the best figure on social networks because as everyone knows they became the most popular weather girls on the small screen, so they were compared by the fans.

Now the beautiful women returned to compete once again showing their best photos on Instagram leaving everyone with their mouths open as they look spectacular even in the midst of quarantine making it clear that they continue to keep fit from home.

"You are richer than the rib I am cooking now", "Hello, you are so beautiful that I thank God for creating your mother," Sol wrote to him on social networks.

Meanwhile Yanet who has a few months of going to the United States to work on big projects also takes out her best artillery and the flatteries of all kinds are proof that she will not let anyone take her place as the most beautiful weather girl although no longer be.

"The back is the only thing I see you", "It can't be that you are so, but so Beautiful and Sensual unless Yanet can," they write to the Monterrey native who, despite the contingency, is still very active on social networks for her fans.

