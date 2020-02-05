Yanet García and her exercise routines to have a fitness body

Share it:

Do you want to have a great body like Yanet García? The former "Climate Girl" shares in her social networks several of the exercise routines she constantly leads to have a fitness body. The television host left the morning Today at the end of last year, to carry out new projects such as having joined the "Fitplan" app, where they help you get the best version of yourself, with access to personal training routines of more than 25 award-winning elite athletes.

In a recent post on his Instagram feed, Yanet García commented, "fight for whatever you want because nobody is going to do it for you, train with me at Fitplan."

In another publication on her social networks, the actress also shared with her thousands of followers her fitness day, "I hope my trip inspires you, I was so skinny all my life and then I decided to dedicate myself to the gym and eat healthy constantly."

Everything is possible if you believe in yourself and the words you say about yourself are important, women, I hope they know how beautiful they are, just continue.

It should be noted that Yanet García shares photos or videos of her exercise routines, wearing sportswear that highlights her big butt.

"Keep your vision in mind and trust the process, how do you want to see the next one? Become your best version," he said.