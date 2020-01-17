Yanet García already has a replacement in the Hoy program

Share it:

There is no doubt that the production of Hoy moves immediately and is that the morning announced that the exchica of the weather, Yanet García already has a substitute and is not a beautiful woman who would overshadow the presenter but a former morning collaborator .

This is Capi Albores, who has an excellent relationship with the headlines of the morning, even Andrea Legarreta was about to cry upon receiving the presenter again who thanked Magda Rodriguez for giving her a space on the small screen.

What a pleasure to be with you again to give you the weather forecast, thank you I love you, I love you.

Meanwhile the users were very happy to see the Capi back as it seems that he had an impressive charisma at the time of the weather.

"That father who returned Capi I love your voice a lot of luck a hug", "the elegance, experience and charisma of the captain welcome!", "Until they make a good choice, unforgettable Capi Albores", they wrote to Capi internauts.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet García left the morning to go to work in the United States where she is carrying out various projects, including a participation in an application where she is the first Mexican to share her best exercise routines, because it is not a surprise that many Girls want to have the body of the region.

"I will help you train at home or in the gym to reach your goal. Focus, determination and patience. If I can you can too, Yanet wrote about his new job.