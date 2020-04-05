Yandel gives new music to his fans in the face of the health crisis due to COVID-19

Share it:

The Puerto Rican reggaeton player Yandel, from the duo of Wisin y Yandel, recently released his new single "Espionage", of which he said he decided to publish it at "a special moment", like the one the world is experiencing in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID -19).

"You know that one of my passions is to go and record in the studio whenever I have the opportunity. This song is one of those songs that I had recorded and had it stored waiting for a special moment," Yandel said in a press release.

Humanity is going through very difficult times, and if there is one thing that has the capacity to gladden hearts and unite people in these difficult times, it is music.

"I hope that my fans will enjoy it and my new song will help clear their minds a little of their concerns," said Yandel before the release of his song "Espionage."









The song, produced by Ernesto Padilla "Nesty, La Mente Maestra", is published by Yandel after culminating with Wisin his most recent concert tour, and having also released his collaboration with the Panamanian artist Sech on the song "Ganas de ti "

"Espionage", also released under Yandel's record label, Y Entertainment, includes a music video featuring the representative of Puerto Rico in Miss Universe 2019, Madison Anderson, who highlighted that the opportunity to work was "an honor" with an artist as talented and professional as Yandel. "

Yandel, who as a soloist has managed to place ten singles at the top of Billboard's Top Latin Airplay list, released his sixth solo album "The One" in March 2019, and in 2018 he recorded with Wisin his new album as a duo "Los Campeones del Pueblo / The Big Leagues".

