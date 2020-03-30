Yami also shows his progress after the Black Clover timeskip

Share it:

Fans of the manga by Black Clover they know there has been a six-month timeskip in the current narrative arc. After reaching the kingdom of Hearts, Asta and the others improved in view of future confrontations under the direction of their new allies. But the other characters also got busy in this time jump.

One of them is the captain of the black bull, Yami Sukehiro. The oriental, whose true nature has not yet been fully revealed in the Black Clover manga, was already a monster before and able to compete at high levels, but the timeskip made it even more powerful. Arriving at the base of his group of knights, Yami notes the presence of Dante and the massacre perpetrated by the enemy.

Black Clover 245 therefore sees a clash between Yami and Dante that widely highlights the qualities of Clover's knight. To counter the magic of gravity, Yami uses a new ability: the Black Hole. This generates a kind of force field that nullifies enemy spells in a given area. Nothing seems to be worth all the moves of Dante, since Yami always manages to counter them thanks to his magic of darkness.

As a good samurai he is, Yami also masters the iaido, the art of extracting the sword from the scabbard, combining it with his dark magic. This attack seems to bring about the final exchange of shots where Dante is defeated, while Yami remains unharmed. What do you think of the new power of the captain of Black Clover?

The manga will return to Weekly Shonen Jump next week despite Yuki Tabata's poor conditions.