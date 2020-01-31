Yamcha VS Frost: the Dragon Ball Z fight faced from another point of view

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z has seen Yamcha take part in several fights, although as the anime progressed the character went through several defeats. One of these has to do with androids in one of the first clashes that were presented by Toriyama during the android saga. A fan presents a different view of the battle.

The designer Ruto830 has decided to take Yamcha's personal point of view in such a way as to lower the viewer into a pretty bloody scene from Dragon Ball Z. In the tweet below, the human has lost the clash with the android 20, which grabs him and begins to suck his energy thanks to the device on his hand.

There view of Yamcha it darkens while the enemy holds it high, just before Doctor Gelo, among other things, makes an almost lethal blow piercing the boy's torso. It is not the first drawing of Ruto830's Dragon Ball Z, which has already depicted other popular anime scenes in this way.

Dragon Ball Z is the second part of the Dragon Ball anime, mainly divided into four sagas that compare Goku and some of the most powerful antagonists ever presented. Many of these have given rise to particularly epic clashes, some even taken from statuettes such as that of Goku and Vegeta.