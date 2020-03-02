Entertainment

Yamcha becomes the professor of the Z and Villain Warriors in this cute drawing

March 1, 2020
The series of Dragon Ball Z it certainly remains the most memorable for fans of Akira Toriyama's opera, and while many characters in the sagas of the Sayan, Freeza, Cell and Majin Buu have not returned or play marginal roles in the new story told in Dragon Ball Super fans continue to remember them with beautiful illustrations.

The user @hammar_dobucof shared on Twitter the post that you can find at the bottom, where a severe professor Yamcha seems focused on running a class made up of very particular students. In the drawing, which faithfully and carefully recreates the style of the master Toriyama, we find the characters of Goku, Piccolo, Pual who seems to help his dear friend Yamcha as assistant, Oolong, Cell, surprisingly in the front row, Tenshinhan, C-17 , Vegeta, Mr. Popo, Trunks, and even the old Master Roshi.

The artist was good at bring out the characters of the main charactersin fact, we see Goku eating, complete with headphones to answer what appears to be a video call with ChiChi, recently at the center of a discussion among the fans, Piccolo instead seems to be concentrated or asleep while the Prince of Sayans always thinks about training.

READ:  The 12th episode of My Hero Academia 4 is shown in some pictures

An absolutely original and nice idea to remember the series that detonated the brand more than 30 years ago.

